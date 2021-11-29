KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When Josh Heupel was hired as the University of Tennessee football’s next head coach, everyone was talking about one thing, his offense. Well, he delivered.

In total offense throughout all FBS programs, Tennessee finished 18th, and 4th in the SEC behind Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida. In 12 games and 838 plays, the Vols racked up 5,453 yards, 6.51 yards per play, 57 touchdowns and 454.4 yards per game.

They also garnered the 9th best scoring offense among FBS schools with 39 points per game and 468 total points on the year. The Vols were the 22nd best rushing offense in FBS (3rd in SEC) with 2,493 yards, 4.93 yards per rush, 29 touchdowns, and 207.8 yards per game.

Tennessee, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, was able to rank 6th in passing in the SEC with completing 65% of throws for 2,964 yards (8.9 per throw), 247 yards per game, 28 touchdowns, and a QB rating of 165.4.

Hooker has been among the best quarterbacks in college football this year. He ranks 50th in yards (2,567) tied 15th for touchdowns (26), tied 2nd in interceptions (3), according to ESPN. He’s been a dual-threat for the Vols running for 561 yards and 5 touchdowns; passing for 2,567 yards, completing 69% of his passes, 9.8 yards per pass, longest pass of 75 yards, and a rating of 182.2.