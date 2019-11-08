Horston leads Lady Vols to 63-36 win in home opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee freshman guard Jordan Horston led her team with seven turnovers in a season-opening win at ETSU on Tuesday.
Two days later, Horston scored a game-high 17 points and did not turn the ball over once in a 63-36 win over Central Arkansas on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee gave up 18 points in the first quarter before holding the Sugar Bears to seven points in the second, seven points in the third and just four points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vols shot 50-percent from the floor (29-58) while also totaling 46 points in the paint compared to Central Arkansas’ 14.
Tennessee (2-0) travels to No. 16 Notre Dame Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.