How current Vols feel about new-hire Heupel

From left, new University of Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee athletic director Danny White, school chancellor Donde Plowman, and president of the UT System Randy Boyd, speak after an introductory press conference at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Caitie McLekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Jan. 27, the Vols introduced their 27th head football coach.

With the current investigation, recent turnover in football staffers and now a new head coach, what do current players think?

Earlier this past season, Alabama coach Nick Saban said that you can’t win at a high level anymore with just defense, you’ve got to be able to score points.

The players understand that, and seem to love the move to bring in Josh Heupel, who’s considered one of the top offensive minds in college football.

Current Tennessee football players have been weighing in on their new head coach on Twitter, and so far, it’s been positive.

We got what we needed not what outsiders THOUGHT we needed! — Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) January 27, 2021

WE ON🍊❗️ — Doneiko Slaughter🩸 (@Neikoslaughter) January 27, 2021

Let’s get to it — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) January 27, 2021

Look like I have to start running every day of the week!😅 — Velus Jones Jr.⚡️ (@VelusJr) January 27, 2021

Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White says some of the characteristics players are looking for in a head coach are confidence, juice and swagger. So far, it seems that Heupel’s got all three.