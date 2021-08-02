How to watch Peyton Manning’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos is interviewed by Jim Nantz after Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday, August 8, Peyton Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to cap off his legendary career in the NFL.

The enshrinement for the Class of 2021 begins at 7 p.m. and Manning is slated third in order of speeches after Drew Pearson and Tom Flores.

The ceremony is set to air on ESPN at 7 p.m.

If you want to see it live you can check out the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s tickets and packages for the 2021 Enshrinement Class.

Manning will join other notable 2021 Hall of Fame inductees such as Calvin Johnson, John Lynch and Charles Woodson.