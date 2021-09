KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are hundreds of open cases of missing people or persons in Tennessee that have investigators and affected loved ones keeping tabs on over time, with many going unsolved. A person is considered missing when their whereabouts are unknown by family, friends or employers and their unknown status, alive or dead until confirmed, is reported to a local law enforcement agency. Sometimes, local cases go national.

In Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is the lead law enforcement agency that shares information with other agencies about missing persons, offers investigative support and issues alerts (AMBER, Silver, Endangered Child, Endangered adult 18-20) to raise the public awareness of most serious cases. It should be noted that the TBI's missing persons and children lists do not reflect the actual number of missing people in the state; however, just those cases that law enforcement believes could benefit from added publicity.