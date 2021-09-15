How to watch Tennessee Vols-Tenn. Tech game this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The September 18 matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be broadcast exclusively on the digital platforms of SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
You can watch the game through SEC Network+ by accessing it with your TV provider credentials if you have SEC Network. It’s accessible through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or at espn.com/watch.
If not through SECN+, you can watch the game through ESPN+, however, it does require a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It’s accessible to stream through the ESPN App and on espn.com.
According to a tweet from Tennessee football, you can call the ESPN Customer Care line (1-888-549-3776) to figure out how to watch games on SECN+ and/or ESPN+.
