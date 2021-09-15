How to watch Tennessee Vols-Tenn. Tech game this weekend

Tennessee offensive lineman Ollie Lane (78) caries the U.S. flag onto the field before an NCAA football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The September 18 matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will be broadcast exclusively on the digital platforms of SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

You can watch the game through SEC Network+ by accessing it with your TV provider credentials if you have SEC Network. It’s accessible through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices, or at espn.com/watch.

If not through SECN+, you can watch the game through ESPN+, however, it does require a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It’s accessible to stream through the ESPN App and on espn.com.

According to a tweet from Tennessee football, you can call the ESPN Customer Care line (1-888-549-3776) to figure out how to watch games on SECN+ and/or ESPN+.