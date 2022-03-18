KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The details of Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament round of 32 matchup are set as the Vols look to punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2019.

March Madness got off to a fast start for 3rd-seeded Tennessee on Thursday against the No. 14 Longwood Lancers. The Vols comfortably dispatched the Big South Tournament champions, shooting 60% from the field on the way to a 32-point win.

Attention now turns to the round of 32 where they’ll face the 11th-seeded Michigan Wolverines after they topped the six seed in the South Region, Colorado State, by a score of 75-63.

Tipoff is set for 5:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The winner of the game will travel to San Antonio, Texas for a Sweet Sixteen matchup on either Thursday or Friday.

All games broadcast on CBS can also be seen through the premium plan of the Paramount Plus streaming service. The premium plan costs $10 per month. The streaming service also offers a free 7-day trial.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index estimates Tennessee has an 80.6% chance of beating Michigan. The Vols will be looking for revenge for when Michigan defeated Tennessee 73-71 in overtime of a 2014 Sweet Sixteen clash.

A win would see Tennessee into the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in the past four years. Then 2nd-seeded Tennessee advanced to the third round in 2019 where they lost a closely-contested overtime game against No. 3 Purdue by a score of 99-94.

Tennessee entered the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll.