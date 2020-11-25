Huskers’ Walker to sit 16 games for violation at Tennessee

FILE – This March 27, 2019 file photo shows Tennessee’s Derrick Walker (15) during practice for the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Louisville, Ky. The NCAA has suspended Walker for the first 16 games of the season for a rules violation while he was at Tennessee in 2018-19. The Nebraska athletic department made the announcement Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, shortly before the Cornhuskers’ opener against McNeese State.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The NCAA has suspended Nebraska’s Derrick Walker for the first 16 games of the basketball season for a rules violation while he was at Tennessee in 2018-19.

The Nebraska athletic department made the announcement shortly before the Cornhuskers’ opener against McNeese State. The 6-foot-8, 232-pound junior forward played limited minutes for the Volunteers team that reached the NCAA regional semifinals in 2018-19.

Walker sat out last season at Nebraska under transfer rules. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg says Walker has been phenomenal in owning up to the mistake he made.

The nature of Walker’s violation wasn’t disclosed. The 16-game suspension is based on a normal 31-game regular season.