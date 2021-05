KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols continue to add to the roster after a commitment from an in-conference wide receiver.

Javonta Payton, who is from Nashville, has committed to the Vols after spending time with Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Payton was a three-star prospect out of Hillsboro High School, and gave the Bulldogs 19 receptions and 225 receiving yards and one touchdown during the 2020 season.

The 6’1″ 180 lbs. receiver said in his commitment, “I was always meant to be home.”