In-State Battle: Tennessee, Vanderbilt see games PPD, will now play each other Jan. 12 in Nashville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — COVID-19 continues to cause schedule changes for college basketball games across the country.

The University of Tennessee announced today their men’s basketball game against South Carolina, and Vanderbilt’s game against Missouri on Tuesday, Jan. 12, have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

These protocols are impacting South Carolina and Missouri, according to the University of Tennessee. In a news release, the school said this decision is, “due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri and South Carolina basketball programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.”

With that announcement, the Vols and Commodores will play two times next week.

The Vols will travel to Nashville to play the Commodores on Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, then Tennessee will host Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

At this time, there is no word on when the Vols/South Carolina and Vanderbilt/Missouri games will be rescheduled.