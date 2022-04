KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key announced via Twitter that he is transferring to Tennessee.

The guard was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference in 2019-20 and 2020-21. The Celina, Tennessee, native missed all of the 2021-22 season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

In his senior season, Key averaged 17.2 points and 2.0 assists per game. Key is sixth all-time in Indiana State basketball history with 1,650 career points.