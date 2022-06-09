KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Notre Dame outfielder Ryan Cole gave No. 1 Tennessee a little bulletin board material ahead of Friday’s game one of the Knoxville Super Regional.

“If I were them I’d be a little scared” said Cole. “I think we’re a very dangerous team.”

While it’s not debatable, the Irish are a dangerous team, it’s probably not a good idea to give the Southeastern Conference champions any extra motivation.

Notre Dame has one of the best pitching staff’s in college baseball. They’re 7th in the nation with a 3.82 team earned run average. Their ace, John Michael Bertrand, is 13th in the country with a 2.27 ERA, but Tennessee won’t see him until Saturday’s game.

Bertrand picked up the win in the regional championship game against Texas Tech on Sunday after giving up just one run in 7.2 innings pitched.

The Irish will go with Super Senior Austin Temple on Friday night. While he’s not been as dominant as Bertrand, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello still has a ton of respect for the Notre Dame starter.

“He likes to spin it but the fastball isn’t light either,” said Vitello. “It’s kind of like a typical deal either in our conference or theirs that you’d see on a Friday night.”

While Tennessee has the most explosive bats in college baseball, they lead the nation with 150 home runs, they could have their work cut out for them with this Notre Dame pitching staff.

“I’d say the depth, they’ll rely on guys in a bunch of different settings or roles it seems like,” said Vitello. “You can look at the save numbers and see that they clearly trust a lot of guys and guys are capable of doing different things for them.”

The Irish are coming to Knoxville confident after winning three straight in the Statesboro Regional but they know beating Tennessee in two of three games, especially in Lindsey Nelson Stadium is a monumental task.

“You see the record and the stats and the things they’ve done all year, we don’t have to match that,” said Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett. “I don’t want them to look too deeply into the stats and the records and think you’re trying to beat that. You’re just trying to find a way to win one game and then you turn your attention to the next game.”

Notre Dame is solid at the plate as well, sporting a team batting average of .295.

NEXT UP: Game one of the Super Regionals Friday at 6pm at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. RHP Blade Tidwell will get the start for (56-7, 25-5 SEC) Tennessee. Austin Temple will pitch for (38-14, 16-11 ACC) Notre Dame.