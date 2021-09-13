Is a Tennessee Lady Vol the greatest WNBA player ever? Fans to crown all-time best

Left: 15 Nov 1998: Tamika Catchings #24 of the Tennessee Volunteers shoots during the State Farm Womens Tip-Off Classic against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue defeated Tennessee 78-68. Right: Tennessee’s Candace Parker smiles after being awarded the Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the year award in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, April 5, 2008. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Women’s National Basketball Association is marking its 25th season with a fan vote to decide the greatest player in league history and two Tennessee Lady Volunteers are vying for the crown.

As part of the commemoration for the WNBA’s landmark 25th season, fans can now make their voices heard to name the league’s greatest ever player. The league has released a list of 25 of its most influential players since the first season in 1997. The University of Tennessee is represented by two nominees: Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings.

Tamika Catchings

After being inducted in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year, Catchings could add the WNBA GOAT to her lengthy list of accolades. The 10-time WNBA All-Star is just one of 11 players in league history to win WNBA Rookie of the Year, league MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. A 1998 NCAA Champion at Tennessee and four-time Olympic gold medalist, fans voted Catchings the No. 2 greatest player of all time in 2011 for the 15th anniversary of the WNBA.

Candace Parker

After leading the Tennessee Lady Vols to consecutive national championships in 2007 and 2008, Parker made history as the first woman to win WNBA Rookie of the Year and WNBA Most Valuable Player in the same season. She joins Catchings among the 11 players to win Rookie of the Year, league MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. The two-time Olympic gold medalist became the first player to dunk in a game in 2008 and became the first woman to grace the cover of the NBA 2K video game franchise earlier this year.

Fans can cast one vote per day by tweeting or retweeting their GOAT with the hashtag #WNBAGoatVote or by voting on WNBA.com or the WNBA App. Fan voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Visit wnba.com/goatvote/ for a complete list of nominees.