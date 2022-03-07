KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee men’s basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler said he was left in shock by fans who raised over $350,000, seven times more than the original goal of $50,000, to support his family after a fire destroyed their New York home.

Following Tennessee’s regular season finale win over Arkansas, Zeigler spoke to reporters on Monday for the first time since his family’s home in Queens, New York burned down on Feb. 26. Charmane Zeigler, the mother of the freshman point guard, and Zakai’s four-year-old nephew Nori have been displaced as a result.

Tennessee Basketball released a Fire Relief and Recovery fundraiser on March 2 to provide support to the Zeigler family. Roughly 30 minutes after its release, the goal of $50,000 was met. Less than a day later, over 5,000 donors had raised $363,027.

“It meant everything. I didn’t even expect the support to be that much. I knew everybody got love for me, but after that it just blew me and my family away. Nothing but great words for Vol Nation” Zakai Zeigler when asked what the fundraiser meant to his family

“It was a great moment,” Zeigler said when describing the ovation he received from the Thompson-Boling Arena audience in Saturday’s win over Arkansas, the first game since the $350,000 was raised. “I just knew what they put into me and how they feel about me. I didn’t believe that everyone would do that but once I got in the game everyone started acknowledging me. I just felt the love and the energy came right back into me. It just showed me how much they love me, besides the gofundme and everything.”

“Is this real?? I kept refreshing it, swiping on the page like, ‘there’s no way this is real right now.’ Words couldn’t even explain how I was feeling.” Zakai Zeigler on when he saw fundraiser to support his family reach $350,000

The Long Island-native described the moment of shock when he saw the fundraiser surpass $350,000.

His mother and nephew have since flown to Knoxville to rejoin Zakai while they determine their next steps following the fire. His family has explored moving to East Tennessee to be closer with him, but no final decisions have been made.

“She was just shocked and overwhelmed,” he said when asked about his mother’s reaction.

“She was so overwhelmed, she didn’t have words. She called me every five minutes crying. Every five minutes,” Zeigler said.

He told reporters he believed his play was affected when he first learned of the tragedy. Until he joined Tennessee, 19-year-old said he he had never been more than 2 or 3 hours away from his mother.

The family said they plan to donate excess funds from the gofundme but haven’t decided which charity or charities would receive the donations.

Zeigler has quickly become a favorite amongst Vol fans. He ranks fourth in total minutes played among Tennessee players this season and third in total scoring. His 52 steals are second only to fellow freshman standout Kennedy Chandler for the most on the team.

“No, I had no idea it would be like this at all,” he said when asked about becoming a fan favorite. “Even now, people tell me, ‘oh, you’re the fan favorite,’ and I’d be like, ‘No I am not.’ It’s just crazy walking outside and now people know who you are. It’s a different feeling. I don’t want to say it’s weird but it’s a different feeling I can’t believe most of the time.”