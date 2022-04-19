KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference office announced Tuesday afternoon that Lady Vol super senior Ivy Davis has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week.

The shortstop from Huntington Beach, California led the Lady Vols to a 4-0 record on the week, batting a team-high .714 in wins over Western Carolina and Texas A&M.

Davis recorded five hits in seven at bats, including a pair of home runs and a double, while reaching base safely ten times in twelve plate appearances.

Davis is Tennessee’s first SEC Player of the Week honoree this season and the first for the Lady Vols since Ashley Morgan earned the award on April 27, 2021.

NEXT UP: Wednesday vs No. 3 Virginia Tech at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at 7pm.