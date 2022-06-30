KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Before he embarks on his professional career, beloved Vol basketball player John Fulkerson is giving back to the University of Tennessee once again.

Before the start of the 2021-2022 season, the Kingsport-native pledged he would donate $2 to the Tennessee Fund for every point scored by the team that season.

After 35 games and 2,571 points scored, Fulkerson presented Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development Brady Hart with a check for $5,142.

The Tennessee Fund is a nonprofit organization that supports Tennessee student-athletes and athletic programs through donations from over 12,000 donors.

He is believed to be the first student-athlete to make a philanthropic donation to their athletic department while they were still active.

“Fulky” returned to Rocky Top for a sixth year in 2021-2022 by taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling allowing students athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He played in an SEC-record 165 games in his collegiate career and became the 53rd player in Tennessee program history to score at least 1,000 points.

He is set to begin his professional career in Europe after signing a contract with the Leuven Bears, a member of Belgium’s top professional basketball league.