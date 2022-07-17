KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Vol outfielders were a hot commodity on the first day of the MLB Draft. A few picks after Drew Gilbert was selected 20th overall, Jordan Beck was grabbed by the Colorado Rockies at 38th overall.

Just like Gilbert, Beck played a large role in helping the Vols host back-to-back regionals and super regionals.

Beck took over a starting role during his sophomore season. He started 66 games that season while batting .271 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI.

Beck’s patience flourished during his junior season. The junior walked 37 times, which was 13 more than the previous year. He blasted a career-high 18 home runs while batting .298. He also drove in 61 runs.

Beck was picked in the 14th round by the Red Sox in the 2019 MLB Draft but opted to go to the University of Tennessee.