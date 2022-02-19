KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols will be without star Jordan Horston for a few weeks after head coach Kellie Harper announced the junior has a fractured dislocation of the elbow.

“She will be out a few weeks, for sure,” said Harper. “I don’t know how many weeks that will be because the most important thing for us right now is to make sure her injury has time to heal. Unfortunately, you can’t put a timeline on that.”

Horston leads the team in scoring at 16.2 points per game. She also sees the most game action with 29.3 minutes per game.

“You’re trying to replace more than just a leading scorer,” said Harper. “She’s our best defender, best rebounder, ball handler, passer. I mean she did everything for us.”

Not only do the Lady Vols have to adjust their lineup, but Horston has to mentally stay engaged on the sideline.

“The thing about Jordan, she won’t have a problem staying engaged with the team,” said Harper. “I told her she’s probably gonna be crazy on the sideline.”

Harper added that she will have to dig deeper into the bench without Horston. The head coach mentioned Kaiya Wynn, Karoline Striplin and Emily Saunders as players who could see more minutes.

The Lady Vols will have their first game without Jordan on Sunday at 1 p.m. against No. 1 South Carolina.