KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Jordan Horston is a Lady Vol for life. That’s why just one week after being drafted to the Seattle Storm, the No. 9 overall pick was back here in Knoxville, hanging out with the Orange and White Nation.

“How couldn’t I?” said Horston. “Tennessee is an amazing part of who I am. It shaped me into the woman I worked so hard to become. These fans are so great to me. First day I stepped in, they treated me like one of their own. It’s just so special to see them come out. It’s just the great legacy of Tennessee. You see Lady Vols before me, they always give back, so I might as well continue that history.”

Horston is also carrying that Lady Vol legacy onto the court, as the third straight first round draft pick under Head Coach Kellie Harper. This is just the second time that Tennessee had players selected in the first round in three consecutive seasons. UT is the only women’s program to have two different coaches accomplish that feat.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Horston. “It’s still so crazy to me. Everything has happened so fast. I want to take everything in, but I’ve worked my whole life for this moment. I want to be able to be present. It’s definitely overwhelming, definitely a lot of nerves, but I will say it’s good nerves. I’m very excited.”

Ending up in Seattle is full circle for Jordy. She ended her Lady Vol career there in the Sweet 16, and said she’s excited to start her new career in the same city.