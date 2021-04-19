Josh Dobbs signs one-year deal with Pittsburgh

FILE – In this March 31, 2017, file photo, quarterback Josh Dobbs throws to a receiver during Tennessee NFL Pro Day in Knoxville, Tenn. The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone. The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WATE) – Former Tennessee quarterback will remain in Pittsburgh another season, signing a one-year contract with the Steelers.

Dobbs was inactive for the first 15 games of the 2020 season, playing in just the final game of the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. Dobbs completed four of five passes for two yards and added 20 rushing yards on two carries in his lone outing of the year.

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. This will be his fifth season with the organization.