KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josiah-Jordan James tied his career-high with 23 points, which helped the Vols grind past Georgia 75-68 on Tuesday night in Athens.

There was a furious pace to start the game as both teams traded buckets. Georgia pulled away with an 8-0 run to hold a 24-18 lead with 7:18 left in the first half.

The Vols hung around and their rebounding kept the game close as the two teams went into halftime tied at 35.

Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James scores during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi (25) shoots against Georgia’s Christian Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) shoots during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Tennessee’s Jonas Aidoo (0) shoots next to Georgia’s Braelen Bridges (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Josiah-Jordan James helped spark a 13-2 run early in the second half to give Tennessee a 56-46 lead. Tennessee didn’t look back despite Georgia being persistent.

The Vols improved their in the second half and finished 44.3% (27 of 61) from the field for the game.

James’ 23 points led all scorers in the game. He also had eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals. Kennedy Chandler tallied 16 points and four steals. John Fulkerson had 12 points and three boards. Santiago Vescovi chipped in 11 points and five boards.

Tennessee (22-7, 13-4 in the SEC) outrebounded Georgia 39-28 and blocked seven shots as a team.

The Bulldogs (6-24, 1-16) were led in scoring by Aaron Cook. He had 17 points and four assists.

UP NEXT: The Vols return home for their regular-season finale. The Vols look to avenge their 58-48 loss to Arkansas. Tip-off is set for noon on ESPN.