KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee junior Josiah-Jordan James will join his teammate Santiago Vescovi and over 200 other NCAA athletes who will go through the evaluation process for the 2022 NBA Draft before deciding whether or not to return to college.

The NBA on Wednesday released a list of nearly 300 collegiate and international players who have filed as early entry candidates for the 2022 NBA Draft. James, who led the Vols in rebounding and was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament Team, will be the second player from Tennessee who will go through the evaluation process in the lead up to the NBA Draft on June 23.

Vescovi, a junior guard from Uruguay who became just the second Tennessee player to ever make 100 or more 3-pointers in a single season, announced last month that he will go through the draft process.

Collegiate players like James and Vescovi will have until June 1 to withdraw their names from draft consideration in order to maintain their NCAA eligibility.

James was a key contributor for a Tennessee team that won their first SEC Tournament title since 1979 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He played the third most minutes of any player behind Vescovi and freshman star Kennedy Chandler, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

A native of Charleston, South Carolina, James arrived on Rocky Top in 2019 as the highest-rated prep basketball player ever to come out of the South Carolina “Lowcountry” and the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with Tennessee since 2010.