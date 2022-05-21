KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James intends to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Tennessee. The news was first reported by CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein and later confirmed by a University of Tennessee spokesperson.

James was a vital leader in the Vols SEC Tournament title run. He averaged 10.3 points and six rebounds per game during his junior year.

Tennessee is still waiting for word from Santiago Vescovi on whether he will withdraw from the Draft and return to UT. Kennedy Chandler has already announced that he will stay in the Draft and not return to college.