KARNS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Karns Beavers have a generational talent returning in running back DeSean Bishop, so to no surprise, Bishop will be getting most of the touches.

“We’ve got the best running back in the state,” said Karns head coach Brad Taylor. “It is what it is. I’m not that smart, but I know to give eight the ball.”

Just because Bishop is going to carry the load, doesn’t mean the Beavers aren’t ready to catch some teams by surprise.

“I think we have a few wrinkles that we’ve used in the past that’s allowed us to do some wildcat stuff as an example,” said Taylor. “We always kind of come out every week with another little wrinkle to try to keep it fresh.”

Karns loses four out of their five starting offensive linemen from 2021.

“That’ll be the biggest area that we have to overcome,” said Taylor.

Bishop still has trust in his guys up front.

“It comes down to the line creating those holes,” said Bishop. “I couldn’t do it without those guys up front. It’s just the vision. I key hard on that. Just keeping my eyes open and looking seeing cutback lanes and stuff like that.”

The Beavers expect to see improvement off of last year’s 7-5 season. Their season starts on Aug. 19 against Hardin Valley.