KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At 25-years-old, BYU transfer Keenan Pili isn’t just bringing football knowledge into the Tennessee linebacker room, he comes in with a wealth of life experience as well.

Both of which are crucial after the Vols lost nearly all their veterans in the room this year, aside from Aaron Beasley.

“We brought in a guy with a wealth of experience in Keenan Pili who has played at a high level, and a guy who is a team player. I think when guys come out of the portal, that’s always the biggest question with them, is how they will mesh with the team,” said Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. “Our culture, and the way we are building it, is not for everybody. It’s not one where if you come in and have a selfish bone in your body or you’re a me guy, it doesn’t fit. He’s been a perfect fit in the room, for the defense and for the whole team.”

Sophomore linebacker Kalib Perry talked about how the linebackers have some harmless fun and call Pili an “old head” to try and get at him.