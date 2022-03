KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE Sports Reporter Kellyanne Stitts sits down one-on-one with Lady Vols post player Keyen Green to talk about her career on Rocky Top.

Green appeared in 19 games this season for the No. 4-ranked Lady Vols before suffering an ACL injury in the team’s January 3rd victory over Georgia. This injury caused her to miss the rest of the season.