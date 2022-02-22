KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kennedy Chandler played one of his best games of the season. The freshman scored 23 points leading the Vols to an 80-61 win Tuesday night over Mizzou in Columbia, Missouri.

Chandler was asked to play 37 minutes, and his most impressive stat was not turning the ball over a single time, just the third time he’s done that all season. The guard dished out six assists and grabbed eight boards.

“I do think that Kennedy was spot on with balance and was exactly what we needed to have,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “He’s just matured so much from the beginning of the season. He’s a different player than he was back in December.”

Santiago Vescovi continued his sharpshooting from deep, drilling four 3-pointers. He finished with 14 points.

Victor Bailey Jr. was efficient coming off the bench, pouring in 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

“I think it’s getting back to what he’s good at, he’s a good mid-range player,” said Barnes of Bailey. “He’s earned it, and he deserves the good things that are happening.”

The Tennessee defense locked down the Tigers who shot 36.5% from the field.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are showing leadership,” Barnes said. “We’ve talked about it a couple weeks ago where are players are starting to coach themselves. We’re really starting to come together.”

UP NEXT: The Vols host No. 3 Auburn at 4 p.m. Saturday.