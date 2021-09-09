Key dates & matchups for Tennessee basketball 2021-22 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Believe it or not, basketball time in Tennessee is coming up. The Volunteers released their 2021-22 season conference schedule on Thursday.
The Vols announced their nonconference schedule earlier this summer, highlighted by a Nov. 9 matchup with Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament and an in-state showdown with Memphis on Dec. 18.
Tennessee will begin SEC play on Dec. 29 when they go on the road against an Alabama team that won the SEC regular season and tournament titles for the first time since 1987. The game marks Tennessee’s earliest start to conference play since 2016-17.
A week later, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Vols return to Knoxville for their SEC home opener against Ole Miss.
Times and television information for the 2021-22 regular season SEC schedule will be released at a later date.
Dates & matchups
- Wednesday Dec. 29 at Alabama
- Wednesday Jan. 5 vs. Ole Miss
- Saturday Jan. 8 at LSU
- Tuesday Jan. 11 vs. South Carolina
- Saturday Jan. 15 at Kentucky
- Tuesday Jan. 18 at Vanderbilt
- Saturday Jan. 22 vs. LSU
- Wednesday Jan. 26 vs. Florida
- Tuesday Feb. 1 vs. Texas A&M
- Saturday Feb. 5 at South Carolina
- Wednesday Feb. 9 at Mississippi State
- Saturday Feb. 12 vs. Vanderbilt
- Tuesday Feb. 15 vs. Kentucky
- Saturday Feb. 19 at Arkansas
- Tuesday Feb. 22 at Missouri
- Saturday Feb. 26 vs. Auburn
- Tuesday March 1 at Georgia
- Saturday March 5 Arkansas
According to the SEC, the SEC Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held from March 15 to April 4.