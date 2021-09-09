Key dates & matchups for Tennessee basketball 2021-22 season

In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi brings the ball downcourt against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA basketball game, in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, FILE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Believe it or not, basketball time in Tennessee is coming up. The Volunteers released their 2021-22 season conference schedule on Thursday.

The Vols announced their nonconference schedule earlier this summer, highlighted by a Nov. 9 matchup with Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament and an in-state showdown with Memphis on Dec. 18.

Tennessee will begin SEC play on Dec. 29 when they go on the road against an Alabama team that won the SEC regular season and tournament titles for the first time since 1987. The game marks Tennessee’s earliest start to conference play since 2016-17.

A week later, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Vols return to Knoxville for their SEC home opener against Ole Miss.

Times and television information for the 2021-22 regular season SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

Dates & matchups

Wednesday Dec. 29 at Alabama

Wednesday Jan. 5 vs. Ole Miss

Saturday Jan. 8 at LSU

Tuesday Jan. 11 vs. South Carolina

Saturday Jan. 15 at Kentucky

Tuesday Jan. 18 at Vanderbilt

Saturday Jan. 22 vs. LSU

Wednesday Jan. 26 vs. Florida

Tuesday Feb. 1 vs. Texas A&M

Saturday Feb. 5 at South Carolina

Wednesday Feb. 9 at Mississippi State

Saturday Feb. 12 vs. Vanderbilt

Tuesday Feb. 15 vs. Kentucky

Saturday Feb. 19 at Arkansas

Tuesday Feb. 22 at Missouri

Saturday Feb. 26 vs. Auburn

Tuesday March 1 at Georgia

Saturday March 5 Arkansas

According to the SEC, the SEC Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held from March 15 to April 4.