Key, Davis lift No. 25 Lady Vols past No. 12 Kentucky 70-53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key scored a career-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Rennia Davis added 15 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, and No. 25 Tennessee throttled No. 12 Kentucky 70-53.

The Lady Vols took control in the third quarter when Key scored the first six points of the second half to start an 11-1 run for a 38-23 lead.

Tennessee scored the last eight points for a 49-31 lead entering the fourth quarter. Rae Burrell scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Vols and played sterling defense on Kentucky star Rhyne Howard.

Chasity Patterson led Kentucky with 15 points and Howard added 14 but was 3 of 16 shooting.