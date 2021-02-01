Key has triple double, No. 20 Lady Vols beat Florida 79-65

by: The Associated Press

Tennessee forward Tamari Key during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on Thursday Dec . 17 , 2020, in Bloomington, IN . (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)

KNOXVILE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key had the fourth triple-double in Tennessee history with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots as the No. 20 Lady Vols turned aside a challenge from Florida for a 79-65.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore had a career-high for points on 10-for-12 shooting. Rae Burrell added 21 points with nine rebounds for Tennessee, who have won three in a row.

Rennia Davis added 14 points, seven boards and four assists. Kasiyahna Kushkituah, making her first start, chipped in  eight points, 12 rebounds.

Kiara Smith and Lavender Briggs each scored 23 points for the Gators. Briggs made five 3-pointers as Florida put up 30 shots from behind the arc.

