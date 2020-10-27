Keyen Green looks to bring energy and intensity to Lady Vols

Kellie Harper is entering her 2nd season as head coach of the Lady Vols.

Harper already likes what she see’s from her team.

“I think we’ve worked hard, and our players have really come with great energy each and every day” said Harper. “Our communication has been much better than it was a year ago. Everybody has been very positive, and I think really embraced our returners and newcomers alike, so it’s been a really good atmosphere.”

One of the players Harper is raving about is senior transfer Keyen Green.

the 6’1 Center/Forward started at Liberty for three seasons, averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Harper said Green brings another level of energy and intensity to Lady Vols practice and she’s excited to see what she brings come gametime.

“She comes in with great maturity, great leadership, unbelievable work ethic on the court” said Harper. “I think she took four charges in one practice. This is a tough hard nosed kid that wants the basketball. If you don’t throw it to her she’ll just go get the rebound. She’s been really good for us thus far.”