KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ESPN and ABC have unveiled kick-off times for the Vols’ first three games of the season.

Last month, SEC Network released that the Vols will open up their season on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Ball State.

On Thursday, the Vols found out they will be traveling to Pittsburgh for a 3:30 p.m. kick-off against Pittsburgh on Sept. 10. The game will be broadcasted on ABC. It represents Tennessee’s first appearance on ABC since the 2016 Battle at Bristol against Virginia Tech.

The Vols will host Akron on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The game will only be broadcast on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since 2012.

Tennessee’s remaining game times and television networks will be announced during the season.