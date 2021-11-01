KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a mix of noon and night kickoffs so far in the 2021 season, Tennessee will host No. 1 Georgia in Neyland Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. start.

After hosting Ole Miss, visiting Alabama, a bye week, and visiting Kentucky, the Vols will take on the top-ranked Bulldogs at home. The matchup concludes Tennessee’s streak of four consecutive games against teams ranked in the Top 25.

The Vols will end the season with three straight home games, Georgia, South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Not only will this game give coach Josh Heupel and company a chance to shock the nation, but Rocky Top will enjoy homecoming and all the festivities that come with it.

During the 2020 season, the Vols also played the Dawgs at 3:30 p.m., but lost in Athens, GA, 44-21. Not much will be different in terms of ranking as Georgia was ranked No. 3 then, and now, No. 1 in the AP top 25 and Tennessee being left out.