KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers will look to finish out the season with two straight wins in Knoxville to become bowl-eligible and stay in the top-half of the SEC East rankings. Tennessee needs just one win to reach six wins for bowl eligibility and is currently third in the East standings.

They’ll play South Alabama in another night game in Neyland Stadium before capping off the regular season with an afternoon matchup with rival Vanderbilt. The game against the Jaguars will be played during their Salute to Service Week and is set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. That game will be aired on ESPNU.

On Nov. 27, the Commodores will travel east on I-40 from Nashville to Rocky Top for a 3:45 p.m. matchup with the Vols, which will be aired on SEC Network. The Vols are 3-4 in SEC games so far in 2021, while Vandy is 0-6.

As of now, with a 5-5 record, and 3-3 at home, Tennessee has a chance to leave Heupel’s first season behind with an above .500 record in Neyland Stadium if they win out.