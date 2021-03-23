Kim English to lead George Mason basketball after two seasons as Tennessee assistant coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kim English has been named the new head coach of George Mason University’s men’s basketball team after serving as an assistant for two seasons at Tennessee.

The university in Fairfax, Virginia, announced Tuesday that English will become the 11th head coach in program history.

English joined the Tennessee staff as an assistant coach in April 2019 and was named to ESPN’s “40 Under 40” list of rising stars in college basketball coaching last year.

In May 2018, the National Association of Basketball Coaches included English on its 2017-18 Under Armour “30 Under 30” list, which honored up-and-coming young collegiate coaches. He was one of only five selections from Power Five programs.

An All-Big 12 selection as a player at the University of Missouri, English was the 44th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and played for the Detroit Pistons before finishing his professional career in international league play.

“I am so incredibly grateful and honored to accept the position of head coach at George Mason University,” English said. “I would like to thank President Dr. Gregory Washington, Director of Athletics Brad Edwards and the entire search committee for their time and effort through this entire process. I really enjoyed everyone’s ‘Why George Mason?’ stories.

“It reaffirmed what I already knew — that the leadership at Mason is in great alignment and the commitment to our students and student-athletes is at the forefront of everyone’s ‘Why.’ The passion that the Mason Family has for this place is something of which I’m so excited to be a part.”

English helped Tennessee to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and the third straight overall in his two seasons on Rocky Top.

His coaching career began as the director of player development at the University of Tulsa from 2015-16 before being promoted to assistant coach the following season. From 2017-19, English served as an assistant coach at the University of Colorado before serving in the same role at Tennessee.