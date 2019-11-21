Live Now
Know the field: Missouri’s Fauot Field at Memorial Stadium

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WATE) – Here is a Google Earth spin around Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium where the Tennessee Vols play this Saturday night.

The 5-5 Vols play the 5-5 Missouri Tigers on Faurot Field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game is on the SEC Network.

The Tennessee game will be “Senior Night” for the Missouri Tigers. Eighteen seniors will be recognized.

Pruitt: Vols have ‘best practices all year’ ahead of Missouri game

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium is the third-largest sports facility in Missouri. It has held over 75,000 for a game.

It is known for the rock “M” on the north end zone side. The “M” is 90 feet long and 95 feet high. It was built of whitewashed rocks by a group of freshmen in 1927.

Missouri completed a $98 million “South End Zone Project” at the stadium in August.

Google Earth view of Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, where the Tennessee Vols play the Missouri Tigers, this Saturday night, Nov. 23, 2019. (Google Earth)

