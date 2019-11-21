Know the field: Missouri’s Fauot Field at Memorial Stadium

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WATE) – Here is a Google Earth spin around Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium where the Tennessee Vols play this Saturday night.

The 5-5 Vols play the 5-5 Missouri Tigers on Faurot Field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game is on the SEC Network.

The Tennessee game will be “Senior Night” for the Missouri Tigers. Eighteen seniors will be recognized.

Pruitt: Vols have ‘best practices all year’ ahead of Missouri game

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium is the third-largest sports facility in Missouri. It has held over 75,000 for a game.

It is known for the rock “M” on the north end zone side. The “M” is 90 feet long and 95 feet high. It was built of whitewashed rocks by a group of freshmen in 1927.

Missouri completed a $98 million “South End Zone Project” at the stadium in August.