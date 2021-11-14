KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic point guard B.J. Edwards signed to play basketball at the University of Tennessee.

“The thing that really made me choose Tennessee was just the coaching staff,” said Edwards. ” I feel like the way I fit into the system and it’s home, so a lot of my friends and family can come as well.”

Edwards hosted a large party with a DJ, fancy birthday cake and balloons to celebrate the massive moment.

B.J. Edwards (@BJ_Edwards5) is about to put pen to paper. Safe to say he’s prepared to be a Tennessee Volunteer. #Vols pic.twitter.com/uQllflqUCA — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) November 14, 2021

“Without them, I wouldn’t be who I am today,” said Edwards. “I’m blessed to have them in my life.”

The Knoxville Catholic senior said he had a good relationship with Tennessee coach Rick Barnes.

“My conversations were good, honest, nothing like sugar-coating or anything,” said Edwards. “He just told me I’m not gonna start automatically. I gotta come in and work for my spot. That’s really what got me, too.”

According to 247 sports, Edwards is the 14th ranked point guard in the class of 2022. It’s a big day for Edwards as he looking forward to the future.

“This is probably the biggest accomplishment in my life,” said Edwards.

Edwards and the Fighting Irish tip-off their season on Friday against Providence Academy.