Knoxville Mom takes passion for Vols seriously

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Diane Turner is a mom who loves her family, but for 12 weekends in the fall, Tennessee game days take center stage.

“I guess it just started when I was a kid,” Turner said. “My parents went to all the home games all the time, and my dad was a big Tennessee fan. He was the one that really got me into it.”

The Knoxville native has been all about the Orange and White since she was 9 years old.

“When I went to my first football game, it was amazing!” Turner said. “I have loved it ever since”

Now, as an adult, her enthusiasm hasn’t changed.

“I’ve scared my son to tears before, and he’s like, ‘Mommy stop yelling!’ But I’m like, ‘Honey, it is football season!’ “

Whether at home in front of the TV or in the stands at Neyland, Diane tells us she’s there for the duration, win or lose.

“I am not a fair weather fan,” Turner said. “I will watch them during their bad seasons. I am loyal. When I go to the games I do not leave early. I will stay till the last second ticks down.

“I don’t care if we are 50 points down. I will stay in that stands … in that stadium … until the game is over.”