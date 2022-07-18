KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Los Angeles Angels on Monday made Knoxville native Ben Joyce the fifth Tennessee Volunteer to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Angels selected right-handed relief pitcher Ben Joyce in the third round with the 89th overall pick, coming just five picks after the Washington Nationals selected Tennessee third basemen Trey Lipscomb.

Joyce is the second Vols pitcher to be selected in 2022 after the New York Mets selected starter Blade Tidwell with the 52nd pick in the second round. Outfielders Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck were the first Vols off the board on Sunday when they were selected 28th and 38th overall, respectively.

The flame-throwing Farragut High School graduate became one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2022 class. The relief pitcher made headlines this year by throwing one of the fastest pitches in recorded baseball history.

Joyce was named a 3rd Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in 2022.

His younger brother, Zach, is set to rejoin the Tennessee baseball team next season after stepping away from the program due to the Tommy John surgery and mental health challenges.