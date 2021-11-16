KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second quarter struggles continued for Tennessee against No. 1 Georgia in a 41-17 loss. The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 17-0 to finish out the first half.

Overall, Tennessee has been outscored 113-57 in the second quarter by FBS teams. Coach Josh Heupel feels it’s been a lack of focus that’s led to opponents’ success in the second quarter of their games thus far.

“The ability to be dialed in in the second quarter, you experience success, not taking anything for granted, doing ordinary things at a very high level. When we do those we move the football, when we don’t then we struggle. When you look at the pass protection the other night in the second quarter, some things we struggled with, Hendon’s a little bit off, all of the sudden you’re going three and out of turning the ball over at midfield and it changes the way the game is played.”

To put those struggles into perspective, Tennessee has outscored opponents 290-182 in the other three quarters. They’ll face off with South Alabama and Vanderbilt to finish off the regular season in Neyland Stadium, with a hope of going to a bowl game.