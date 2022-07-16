KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lady Vol basketball players helped put on a camp for girls in 3rd-9th grade at Webb High School Saturday morning. Orange Mountain Designs and Knox Youth Sports helped put the event together.

The Lady Vols were enjoying the time with the young athletes. The event was a reminder of why the Lady Vols first started playing basketball.

“I never really experienced something like this,” said Tennessee freshman guard/forward Justine Pissott. “Just seeing all the little girls and how happy they are that we’re here, and how much it makes their day. It’s very inspiring to me to keep doing what I love. Part of the reason I love the game of basketball.”

Jordan Horston is expected to be one of the leaders in the 2022-23 season for UT. She is thrilled to see the team taking part in events like this camp.

“Giving back to the community is always something that you know growing up being in their shoes this is something that we have to do,” said Horston. “It’s unspoken. It never gets old. We love the kids. We love the fans. It brings me joy every time we help somebody out.”

The event is part of an NIL deal with the Lady Vol athletes.

“It definitely means a lot to see what we’ve been doing paying off,” said Tennessee senior forward Rickea Jackson. “College athletes work hard day in and day out. I feel like we’re finally being rewarded for that. It’s definitely something good and that’s something that we’ve been waiting for for a long time.”

The girls participating in the event were either in Lady Vol blue or orange. The girls were supporting some of their favorite players.

“It’s kind of a motivation to see those little girls have on our shirts,” said Tennessee sophomore guard/forward Sara Puckett. “It’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than basketball because they look up to us so much.”

The Lady Vols will be participating in another NIL event on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at Orange Mountain Designs in Alcoa.