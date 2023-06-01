OKLAHOMA CITY (WATE) — The Lady Vols scored a combined 10 runs in three innings to top Alabama 10-5 and seal their first win at the Women’s College World Series since 2013.

The bottom of the lineup sparked a two-out rally in the second inning. Guila Koutsoyanopulos singled on a dribbler to third. Destiny Rodriguez dropped a single into right. Katie Taylor smoked a double to right-center to open the scoring. Zaida Puni followed it up with a laser to center for a two-RBI double.

Alabama cut the lead in half in the third inning. Former Lady Vol Ally Shipman blooped a single just out of the reach of Mackenzie Donihoo to score the Crimson Tide’s first run. Kenleigh Cahalan singled by bouncing the ball off of first base to plate another Alabama run.

Tennessee chased Alabama starter Jaala Torrence in the third inning. Jamison Brockenbrough crushed her second home run of the season to centerfield for a 6-2 lead.

UT put the game on ice in the fourth. McKenna Gibson dropped in a double to score Kiki Milloy. Rylie West followed it up with a three-run moon shot.

Alabama avoided a run rule by scoring two in the fifth and adding one more on a Marlie Giles solo shot.

Ashley Rogers was given the start. The senior threw four innings with one strikeout and two earned runs. Payton Gottshall took over to close the game out and finished with one strikeout and gave up three runs on four hits.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will play the winner of the Oklahoma and Stanford game on Saturday at 3 p.m.