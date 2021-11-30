KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston averaged a double-double in play at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas and even earned the Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament honors there. Now, she is being honored as the SEC Player of the Week.

The junior tallied an average of 15.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game at the tournament to help the Lady Vols gain victories over Kansas and Oklahoma State. The Lady Vols are now ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll after starting out the season 6-0.

She’s captured three double-doubles so far this season and wasn’t far away from notching a few more under her belt. Horston is fourth in the NCAA in defensive rebounds per game and 15th in rebounds per game and leads the Lady Vols in scoring average, rebounds per game and assists per game.