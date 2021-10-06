KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With basketball season for the Lady Vols getting underway in around five weeks, head coach Kellie Harper met with the media for the first time on Tuesday.

Last season, grad transfer Keyen Green made an immediate impact for the Lady Vols and started right away in her first year on Rocky Top — her impact was immediately missed once her season ended early due to a leg injury.

She averaged 13 points per game and seven rebounds during her time at Liberty — she was one rebound short of a double-double in the Lady Vols’ overtime loss to West Virginia last season. Green was wearing a brace for a portion of practice on Tuesday, and coach Harper said they’re still monitoring her reps on the court, but said so far, she’s looked terrific.

“I think in the last week and a half and she’s really progressed a lot in terms of getting her explosiveness back,” Harper said. “One of the things she did was rebound and we’re starting to see that consistently in drills and her confidence level. The more she plays her confidence level continues to go higher and higher. She was a great voice for us last year, had great leadership qualities it will be nice to have her on the court.”

The Lady Vols return center Tamari Key, but lost a big presence in the post in Kasi Kushuituah — having Green back in the lineup will be big for their post game.

They open the regular season against Southern Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Thompson Boling Arena.