KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After helping the Lady Vols to an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance, Rae Burrell will be one of twelve prospects to be in attendance at the 2022 WNBA Draft in New York City.

Top prospects will take part live as the WNBA Draft returns to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Burrell will be one of four players from SEC schools in attendance alongside Shakira Austin from Ole Miss, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Destanni Henderson from South Carolina.

Burrell finished her career at Tennessee ranked No. 36 in all-time scoring with 1,131 points. She is expected to become the 44th Lady Vol taken in all WNBA Drafts and the second UT player selected during the Kellie Harper era after Rennia Davis was selected ninth overall last year.

Various mock drafts project Burrell to be taken anywhere from No. 7 to No. 12 in the first round. If so, she would become the 19th Tennessee player chosen in the first-round and give the program first-round picks in back-to-back drafts for the first time since 2005 and 2006.

Burrell was named to the Wichita Region All-Tournament Team after scoring a season-high 22 points in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Prior to an injury that forced her to miss 12 of the first 13 games of the regular season, she had been on preseason watch lists for the Wade Trophy, Wooden Award and Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy and projected as a preseason All-American and first-team All-SEC pick. She was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2020-21 while averaging 16.8 ppg. and 4.6 rpg.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The draft will also be available live on the ESPN App. ESPN2 will broadcast the first-ever WNBA Draft Preview Show on Saturday, April 9.