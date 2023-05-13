Tennessee’s Kiki Milloy during an NCAA college softball game on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols claimed the SEC tournament title for the first time since 2011 with a 3-1 victory over South Carolina.

With earning the SEC regular season title as well, it’s the first time in program history that the Lady Vols have achieved both feats in the same season.

South Carolina was able to put a run on the board in the first, but from there it was all Tennessee. Singles from Riley West and Jamison Brockenbrough brought in the Lady Vols’ three runs of the afternoon.

Payton Gottshall picked up her 12th win in the circle, while Ashley Rogers earned her first save of the season.

Kiki Milloy, Lair Beautae, Gottshall and Rogers were named to the SEC All-Tournament Team. Milloy was also named tournament MVP, the senior produced two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in Fayetteville.