KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Following a 41-8 campaign and an SEC regular-season title, the Lady Vols won big during the SEC post-season awards.

After leading Tennessee to its first SEC championship since 2007, Karen Weekly has been named SEC Coach of the Year. This marks her third time winning the award; she was honored in 2004 and 2007 alongside fellow Head Coach Ralph Weekly.

Pitcher Karlyn Pickens was also crowned the conference’s freshman of the year, the fifth Lady Vol rookie to take home the award. She finished the season with a 9-6 record, 94 strikeouts and two saves during a team-high 24 outings. Pickens threw five complete games and five shutouts through 81.2 innings. She was also named to the All-SEC Second team.

Kiki Milloy, McKenna Gibson, Zaida Puni and Ashley Rogers all picked up All-SEC First Team honors. Milloy led the SEC with 21 home runs during the regular season, breaking the Tennessee single-season record as well. In her second season with the Lady Vols, Gibson led the team with a .359 batting average during SEC play. Zaida Puni was good for over seven runs per game, which ranked first in the SEC and second in the nation.

Following an SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year award Thursday, Rogers added another accolade being named to the All-SEC First Team. The senior is undefeated in conference play with a 0.89 ERA.