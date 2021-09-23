Lady Vol Softball releases 2022 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2022 Lady Vol Softball schedule is set. Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly announced the program’s slate for next season in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference’s scheduled release.

The Lady Vols open the season on February 11 in Miami with the Felsberg Invitational hosted by Florida International. The Lady Vols will stay on the road for the entire month, playing in three consecutive tournaments away before coming home in March.

UT’s home opener is slated for Wednesday, March 2, when the Lady Vols host Tennessee Tech to kick off the first of three-midweek in-state matchups on Rocky Top; including Austin Peay (March 8) and Lipscomb (March 30).

More Lady Vol midweek action includes a neutral site meeting with Memphis (March 15), an away game at Western Carolina (April 13), and a homestand with Virginia Tech (April 20).

CONFERENCE PLAY

The Lady Vols open SEC play in a tough three-game series stretch against three of the conference’s top four teams from last season.

UT starts with a visit to Columbia to take on the Tigers (March 11-13) before taking on reigning co-champions Arkansas at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium (March 18-20) and Florida in Gainseville (March 25-27).

The Lady Vols will open April play with a three-game series against Mississippi State (April 1-3) then hit the road to play the Bulldogs in Athens (April 8-10). UT comes home the following weekend for a three-game series with Texas A&M (April 16-18).

Tennessee finishes up the season splitting series on the road and at home, facing Ole Miss in Oxford (April 30-May 2) and hosting Auburn, May 6-8.

The SEC Tournament will be held in Gainseville, Florida starting on May 10. Season tickets go on sale on October 6.

Weekly is gearing up for her 20th season at the helm, taking on sole head coaching responsibilities after her husband and former Co-Head Coach, Ralph Weekly, announced his retirement this past June.