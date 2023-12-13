KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vol shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo announced Wednesday that she has medically retired from softball.

Donihoo cited lingering injuries throughout the last few years as what led to her decision.

The Oklahoma native started all 61 games for Tennessee in 2023, helping Tennessee win the SEC regular season title and SEC Tournament in the same season for the first time in school history.

Tennessee secured its first 50-win season ever and made its first appearance in the Women’s College World Series since 2015.

She scored 53 runs, seven home runs and led the Lady Vols in doubles.

Prior to her sole season on Rocky Top, Donihoo played at Oklahoma for three years. She ended her announcement with, “Tennessee will always be home sweet home to me.”