OKLAHOMA CITY (WATE) — The Lady Vols’ run at the Women’s College World Series came to an end on Monday night. Tennessee fell 5-1 to Florida State.

After a one-two-three first inning from Payton Gottshall, Zaida Puni opened up the scoring with a shot to center field.

Florida State quickly answered back in the second. Michaela Edenfield blasted a no-doubter to center to tie the game. The Seminoles stung Gottshall again in the third. Bethaney Keen cracked a solo shot to take a 2-1 lead.

Gottshall was pulled after surrendering a double to Kaley Mudge. Gottshall’s final line was 2.1 innings pitched with two earned runs. Karlyn Pickens took over in the circle.

Pickens kept FSU silent for two innings but gave up a single and a hit-by-pitch in the fourth. Karen Weekly called on her fifth-year senior ace to take over with runners on first and second with one out. Rogers surrendered a single to Jahni Kerr. The ball was just out of Kiki Milloy’s reach allowing Autumn Belviy to score and give FSU a 3-1 lead. Pickens finished with two innings pitched, two strikeouts and one earned run.

Hallie Wacaser put the dagger in the game. The sophomore yanked a two-run homer into left field.

The Lady Vols had their opportunities but stranded seven runners on base. Tennessee finished the season 51-10.